Five People Rescued by Sea Following Nerja Fire

Emergency workers had to rescue the five people by sea after they became trapped by the fire in Nerja.

According to reports, troops rescued five people, including a 12-year-old girl, who were trapped in the Carrizal cove in Maro after road access was cut off by flames.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat from Motril and a jet ski from the Nerja Civil Protection service managed to take them out to sea and take them to land.

The fire, which broke out in a rural area of Maro, Nerja, is said to have started in a house there.

Fire service Infoca began to send out firefighters after emergency services received more than 60 calls reporting the blaze, which could be seen from Nerja.

Members of the Local Police, Guardia Civil, Provincial Firefighters Consortium and the Infoca Plan of the Junta de Andalucia attended the scene.

The first to arrive in the area were reportedly patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil who spoke to a woman who allegedly said she had been burning some prunings in a small plot next to a house where she lives and that the flames had spread.

More than 60 specialists, including two environment agents and two fire engines, came out to battle the flames, eventually putting them out this morning.

The news comes after councillors in Nerja demanded the Junta pays €479,000 for a fire station.

The proposal, presented by the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Security and Transportation, the Department of Economy and Finance and the Spokesperson for the Partido Popular (PP) was approved, with politicians saying the money owed for building Nerja’s station should be paid.

The council said the Junta had refused to help pay for the fire station.

It said: “As a consequence of the lack of generosity shown by the Junta de Andalucia governed by Susana Díaz, demonstrating that it does not have the political will to build the Nerja Fire Station, the council and the Provincial Council signed an agreement in 2014 anticipating the necessary financing that allowed it to be built.”

It added it wanted the parliament, “to pay the people of Nerja… the contribution we have made to finance and execute a project that It was not our responsibility to do.”