Vera Police Break Up Illegal Football Tournament with 150 attending



The Vera Local Police had to break up an illegal gathering of around 150 people on Sunday 11, after a football tournament was organised on waste ground on the outskirts of Vera, in what is known as Pago de Solimana, near the Comercial Vera warehouse, in the province of Almería.

When the Vera Intervention Group arrived, they found not only the football tournament, but many of the gathering also consuming alcohol, both activities of course prohibited by the regulations for the control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police quickly dispersed the attendees of this event that had been staged without the required authorisation by the organisers, who were duly hot with the appropriate fines, as were several of the other people who were in the act of consuming alcohol outdoors.

Pago de Solimana is the perfect location for such an illicit event as it is away from any neighbours, and the participants had set up volleyball courts as well as the football pitch, and during the course of questioning some of those present, the Vera Intervention Group officers quickly determined that many of them were from other municipalities of the Levante Almerienses, including Vera, Antas, Cuevas del Almanzora, Pulpí and Los Gallardos, among others.

This again is against the current restrictions laid out by the Junta de Andalucía, which allow gatherings of no more than six persons, as well as the mandatory use of a facemask, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.