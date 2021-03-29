ALMERÍA Coach José Gomes’ Post-Match Rant Goes Viral after 99th minute penalty decision given against his team

Almería’s Portuguese coach, José Gomes, vehemently complained this Saturday about the penalty awarded to Leganés in the 99th minute of the match, which led to a 1-1 draw at the Mediterranean Games stadium.

In a post-match interview, which has since gone viral on social media, Gomes shouted “In Portugal, we say that if you do not feel, you are not the son of good people. And I am the son of good people. I am very angry with what they are doing to my team, to my club! We deserve respect!”.

He continued, angrily, “We have to respect these people who work hard, who work every day to be serious in matches! one thing or another. Video arbitration is a spectacular tool if it is used well, if there is not one hundred percent certainty of what has happened, it cannot intervene”.

Finishing his rant with, “The referee had whistled what he had to whistle because it is a foul on Maras, to seek contact with Maras. How can it end up being a penalty against us? What do we want from our football? What do we want to do to our football?”. They have harmed us with something that has not existed and I have to say it. With all due respect. But it was a fault in our favor”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

