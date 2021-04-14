Taste of Cooking returns to different parts of Calvia during April

This Friday (April 16), part two of the Mostra de Cuines de Calvia event occurs and will continue during three consecutive Fridays during the month.

In this year’s event, 31 establishments will participate by offering a complete three-course set menu and drink at prices ranging from €12 to €16 with some restaurants offering vegetarian or gluten-free options and €5 children’s menus.

As was the case last Christmas, some establishments will also offer the possibility of take away food so that people can continue enjoying the event at home, especially if they want to have the meal in the evening when the establishments cannot offer dinners in their own premises.

10 restaurants from Palmanova, Magaluf and Son Ferrer are involved this Friday.

10 restaurants from Santa Ponça, Costa de la Calma and Son Bugadelles will participate on Friday April 23.

11 restaurants from Peguera, Cala Fornells, el Toro, Es Capdellà, Illetes, Cas Català and Son Caliu will see the end of the event on Friday April 30.

Reservations are recommended and visit https://visitcalvia.org/mostra-de-cuines-zona-ii/ to see this Friday’s offers in the promotion organised by the Calvia Council.