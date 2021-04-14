Katie Price Splashes the Cash on High-Tech Exercise Bikes to Help Harvey.

Katie Price has splashed the cash and spent thousands on high-tech exercise bikes as she hopes to help son Harvey lose 10 stone. Harvey is currently weighing in at a dangerous 27 stone and Katie aged 42, hopes that cycling is the way to go in order for him to drop around 10 stone.

Harvey aged 18, along with mum Katie has shown off the new exercise bikes from CAROL, which with their artificial intelligence are expected to help Harvey with his weight loss.

Harvey who is partially blind and autistic, has Prader–Willi syndrome, which means the teen has a constant urge to eat. Prader–Willi syndrome not only causes an excessive appetite but can also affect how the nervous system functions.

Speaking to The Sun a source spoke about Harvey liking bikes and explained that, “Harvey needs to lose around ten stone to get back to a good weight for him and he seems to enjoy going on the bike so she snapped a couple up.

“Katie wants to get in shape too, so she’s hoping they can work out together ahead of him starting college in September.”

In a bid to help Harvey lose weight Katie’s boyfriend Carl Woods has set up a home gym in the garage and the family are following a healthy eating programme. Speaking of Harvey’s constant appetite Katie previously explained to The Sun that, “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time.

“Every time I feed him, it’s killing him. Even though it makes him happy, it’s cruel of me to do it.”

The new CAROL bikes boast artificial intelligence technology which enables them to adjust to the rider and regular workouts are promised by the company to not only help the body burn fat but also sugar.