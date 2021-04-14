Critical Point Reached as Europe’s COVID Deaths Top 1 Million.

According to experts a critical point has been reached as Europe’s deaths have topped 1 million due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. This terrifying mile mark was reached on Monday as the World Health Organisation said that a “critical point” had been reached.

Data compiled by AFP shows that coronavirus deaths have reached over 1 million people across the 52 countries in Europe. This means that more people have died in Europe than in the United States, or in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Euronews reported that 60 per cent of the deaths have been recorded in only six European countries and according to AFP compiled data they stand at:

“The United Kingdom with 127,100 deaths;

Italy with 114,612 deaths;

Russia with 103,263 deaths;

France with 99,163 deaths;

Germany with 78,452 deaths;

Spain with 76,525 deaths” as reported Euronews.

The World Health Organisation commented on Monday that a critical point has been hit and Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, explained that, “We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now”

“The trajectory of this pandemic is growing. It is growing exponentially. This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures”

Many British expats and Spanish alike have been waiting for the Janssen vaccine to be rolled out in Spain, but sadly this has been delayed after blood clot cases were reported in America. Spain was supposed to receive 300,000 doses of Janssen this week, as announced last week by Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health, 26,000 of which were destined for distribution in Andalucía.

Johnson & Johnson, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the Janssen single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, announced on Tuesday 13, that it is delaying the expected launch in Europe, after its use was halted in America due to reports of six cases of blood clotting, or thrombi, being detected.

Janssen said in a statement, “We have reviewed these cases with the European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the launch of our vaccine in Europe”.

