Cancer screening charities back in action in La Cala de Mijas

THERE was a tremendous turnout at the Miraflores Golf Club on Easter Saturday where members took part in a charity event which raised €9,500.

The money will be used by the local charities Positively Pink and Positively Blue and founder, Lorraine Palmer would like to personally thank the Golf captains at the Club from 2019/2020, Alan Watts and Noreen Bramley for their generous help.

With the organisational skills of Sarah Shelton and the generosity of the Club Members, who supported the many different events throughout the period, an amazing €9,500 was raised and presented to Positively Pink and Blue on the day

Every single penny of this will be used to screen people within local communities and Positively Blue is currently offering free PSA Blood test for Prostate screening at Clinica Campanario clinic in Calahonda with vouchers available from Jan Jones on 616 507 629.

Positively Pink will shortly announce details of 2021 Breast Screening Programme at Clinica Radiologica in Fuengirola.

After the problems of 2020, it is a pleasure to be able to advise that the charities are operating again and with their involvement, screening may help avoid a Cancer Covid Crisis especially as some recent reports have suggested an increase in cases of both Prostate and Breast Cancer whilst testing in some areas is not as accessible as it has been in the past.