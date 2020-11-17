WHILST we are all understandably focusing on Covid-19 and how it affects us, there are still equally pernicious and very long-term illnesses which have been killing people for years and still need to be conquered.

One of those is male prostate cancer which is now much better understood and can be dealt with if caught early enough and this is where the Costa del Sol charity Positively Blue is so important.

Like Positively Pink which exists to check those who may be susceptible to Breast Cancer, Positively Blue does the same for Prostate Cancer.

On Saturday December 5, the organisers are holding a Positively Blue Survival and Friendship lunch at Gino and Stella’s Ristorante and Pizzeria in Calahonda with tickets costing €30 for a welcome cocktail, three course menu and wine with €5 being donated to Positively Blue.

It’s due to start at 1pm and run on until 5.30pm, (subject of course to the regulations in force under the State of Alarm and if restrictions have been eased, timing may change) but the concept of celebrating our own survival and remembering those who didn’t, won’t change at all.

It is a fundraiser but also a fun raiser with entertainment from Mario Ross and two much admired tribute artists, Nikki Rae as Adele and Mr Franki B as Lionel Ritchie and everybody is invited to wear blue and of course bring some extra money for a donation.

There will be a prize for the most imaginative costume and all men who attend will be given details of how to access Positively Blue’s Prostate Screening Programme locally.

Call the restaurant on 663 922 344 or Jan Jones on 616 507 629 to make your reservation and pay in advance by Mastercard or Visa.

