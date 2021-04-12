Two adults and a child, 12, rescued after overnight search of hiking route in Competa

Two adults and a child, 12, rescued after overnight search at hiking route in Competa.

THE three hikers had set off on Sunday, April 11, to walk the route from Cabanillas de Albaida to the Caves of Nerja, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

When they didn’t return, a family member contacted the police at around 10.40pm the same day.

The Guardia Civil and its Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (EREIM) launched a search that continued through the night before they were found “in good condition” early this afternoon.

“They became disorientated when they made the route from Cabanillas de Albaida to the Caves of Nerja. Immediately, the coordination centre gave notice to the Civil Guard and the EREIM, the Local Police and Civil Protection of Nerja, the Fire Department of the Provincial Consortium of Malaga and the Public Company for Health Emergencies (EPES),” said 112.

“The search operation lasted throughout the night and into the early morning and concluded at 12 noon (Monday, April 12) with the location of the missing people in good condition, as reported by the Guardia Civil, who moved them to safety,” added 112 in a statement.

On March 6, a woman reportedly died after falling into a ditch in Competa.

According to reports, a resident called the emergency services after the 80-year-old woman fell into the two-metre-deep ditch on Avenida Canillas.

Officers from the Malaga Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) dealt with the tragic incident.

Thanks to its location 630 metres above sea level, enveloped in the Sierras de Tejeda y Almijara Natural Park, Competa is a natural viewpoint and a popular location for hikers and nature lovers.

There are beautiful views down to the coast as well as up to La Maroma – the highest mountain in the Axarquia region at 2,066 metres tall.