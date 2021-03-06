AN ELDERLY woman has died after falling into a ditch in Competa.

The woman is said to have died after falling into the ditch in Competa.

According to reports, a resident called the emergency services after the 80-year-old woman fell into the two-metre-deep ditch on Avenida Canillas.

-- Advertisement --



Members of the Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior from the Junta de Andalucia, came out to the incident.

Officers from the Malaga Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) also came out.

Health officials later confirmed the woman had died.

Competa most recently hit the news after the owners of well-known local shop Marco Polo announced the business would close.

The family-run shop had been in Competa for around 40 years and marked the difficulties the local economy in many areas had faced during the pandemic.

The town, which is located in the hills, is known for its local shops and is home to many small businesses, many of which have been owned by the same families for many years.

Competa also recently began rolling out its vaccine programme, with the council announcing the news that over the coming months it would begin contacting locals to receive their vaccinations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly Woman Dies After Falling into Competa Ditch”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.