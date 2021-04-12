Mass vaccination kicks off at Motril sports centre.

THE Municipal Sports Pavilion has been transformed into a jab centre with the first Covid vaccinations administered this morning, Monday, April 12.

Mayor Luisa María García Chamorro visited the centre and met with some of those receiving their first dose.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been very clear that the safety and health of our people is at the top of all municipal priorities, and this is proof of that,” she said.

“This is an unprecedented operation deployed by the Granada Sur Health District in municipal facilities that have been made available by Motril Council.”

“Today is a day of joy for many older people because it really marks the beginning of the mass vaccination that will continue during mornings, afternoons and weekends. Everything in our capabilities will be (focused on) the health of our people”.

She congratulated the staff at the sports centre and councillor Daniel Ortega Moreno, for their “direct involvement to ensure everything runs smoothly and efficiently”.

“They have done everything possible to ensure that people who come to be vaccinated are comfortable and safe, I am very proud”.

Almuñecar Council has announced it has opened the municipal Francisco Bonet stadium to carry out vaccinations.

Almuñecar Council and the Southern Sanitary District of Granada of the Andalucian Health Service said they have worked to make sure the Francisco Bonet stadium can be used to administer large amounts of vaccines to the residents of Almuñecar, as well as Jete, Otivar and Lentegi in the Rio Verde region, aged between 74 and 79.

Vaccinations were carried out last week with the help of Civil Protection officers and Local Police.

