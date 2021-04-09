Voyeur Recorded Couples Having Sex In Their Cars

Voyeur shockingly recorded couples having sex in their cars using a night vision device.

A voyeur has been arrested after he was found to have recorded couples having sex in their cars. The shocking discovery was made in Spain’s Almeria by National police officers.

The man had been caught spying and videotaping couples as they snuck away to discrete locations in order to have intimate relationships in their cars. The suspicious activity was spotted when a National Police radio patrol vehicle had been in the Andarax River area in Almeria.

The agents had been carrying out routine crime prevention work in the area when they spotted a vehicle with a man inside. The vehicle had been parked near the mouth of Almeria’s Andarax River.

Police spotted the man on March 22 at night. When questioned over what he was doing he managed to make the agent suspicious so they then began a search of the car. During the search the National police discovered a night vision device that could record both images and videos digitally.

The memory card was quickly sent to the Provincial Police Station of Almeria for analysis by the investigation group. The memory card from the night vision device was analysed and it was discovered to contain sexually explicit images.

According to the National Police the images on the memory card were found to be of a sexual nature, which constituted a criminal offence as reported La Voz De Almeria.

It has not been revealed exactly how many couples had been caught out on night vision by the voyeur. Luckily for sneaky couples the man has been detained and arrested. The investigation discovered that the man had taken both videos and images using his night vision equipment which, to satisfy his sexual desires he had then viewed in his own home later.

The man admitted to police that he had searched for hidden away places where he thought couples may turn up in their vehicles to have sex. The 38-year-old man has now been accused of the crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets.