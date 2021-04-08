Costa De Almeria showcases its inland jewels to travel agencies in Spain’s Andalucia.

Over the space of a few days the Costa de Almeria has been showcasing the inland jewels that the area has to offer. The area is renowned for sporting activities such as horse riding, cycling and hiking and stunning beaches throughout Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. The area also boasts caving, mountain biking and a stunning variety of museums and natural monuments.

In a bid to boost tourism to the area from other areas of Spain, Almeria has welcomed nine travel agencies in, to see what the area has to offer. The Provincial Council of Almería joined forces with the Junta de Andalucia via the Provincial Tourism Service.

In the space of a few days, representatives from travel agencies in Spain viewed what the Almeria towns of Níjar, Sorbas and Lucainena de las Torres have to offer.

Three travel agencies from Granada and six from the Costa del Sol joined in the stunning tour. They were treated to a variety of activities including horse riding, hiking and visits to various places including the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. They also got to see the stunning Rodalquilar Mines and check out the caving on offer in the Sorbas Gypsum Karst”

The “monumental, natural, industrial and archaeological heritage of the interior” was also showcased, as reported the Diario de Almeria.

Fernando Giménez, the director of tourism has explained how Almeria has plenty to offer 365 days a year. He said that, “With this action, the Provincial Council takes a new step in promoting the services, resources, opportunities and potential offered by the destination ‘Costa de Almería’, 365 days a year. We have a unique infrastructure, a sector that is committed to excellence and a complementary offer that is essential to get the most out of natural landscapes and spaces that only in Almería can be enjoyed 12 months of the year.”

It is hoped that the visit will bring in more tourists to the area including group travel.