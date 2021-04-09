INSTAGRAM Outage In The UK And Europe



If your Instagram is not working or has been playing up, don’t worry, if you are just one of the thousands who have been unable to refresh feed or share new posts, in an outage for iPhone and Android owners this evening, reported at around 10:25pm BST (UK local time), as reported on independent website DownDetector.

DownDetector says that within minutes of the first reports, more than 50,000 people were flooding social media with complaints about the problems with Instagram, and by using the geolocation data linked with these tweets, DownDetector is able to map out the location of those reporting the issue, with a graph showing users across the UK experiencing the issue.

Instagram is only one of a number of Facebook-owned services suffering an outage right now, including Facebook itself and Messenger. Here’s everything that has been reported so far.

Instagram fans have flooded rival social networks, like Twitter, to complain about the problems with the photo-based service when it stopped working in the UK, Europe, and the United States at around 10.25pm BST tonight, Thursday 8.

Instagram users have been left unable to refresh the main feed or post new photos or videos. Pulling down on the main screen within the Instagram app, which usually refreshes your feed with the latest posts from accounts you’re following, currently only returns the error message “Couldn’t Refresh Feed”. Instagram has offered no further explanation for the issues.

The outage has impacted Instagram users in the UK, mainland Europe, and parts of the United States, however, on Facebook, some users are being told it has to do with “Error Code 1”, as reported by express.co.uk.