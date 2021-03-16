Twitter tests five-second timer ‘edit’ option to undo posts

TWITTER is testing a five-second timer to allow its users to undo a post before followers read it.

A new function that can be used for those tweets with spelling mistakes or that may have been posted and immediately regretted.

Twitter has repeatedly said in the past that it’s not going to happen, but there have been signs of a potential compromise, like, for example, a short window of time after pressing ‘Tweet’ to recall your missive.

This could allow enough time to quickly check over any witty observations and catch errors before they’re unleashed.

And an additional benefit could be that it enables users to also re-think their tweet before putting it out on social media.


There is already a ‘read before retweeting’ pop-up, which Twitter says has lead to people opening articles 40 per cent more often when displayed.

