€550,000 invested in A&E and day hospital on the Costa Blanca

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
€550,000 invested in A&E and day hospital on the Costa Blanca
SAGUNTO HOSPITAL: Health Minister Ana Barcelo tours the upgraded facilities. CREDIT: GVA

€550,000 invested in A&E and day hospital on the Costa Blanca.

VALENCIA’S Ministry of Universal and Public Health has invested more than €550,000 in expanding the emergency room, creating a new Hemato-Oncology Day Hospital and a terrace for psychiatric patients at Sagunto Hospital.

Head of health, Ana Barceló, visited the hopsital this week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

She said she is delighted with the improvements made, from “the expansion of the emergency room, which has allowed the incorporation of new cubicles and a larger space for patients with different pneumological pathologies, to the new Oncology Day Hospital for treatments, with a greater number of armchairs and beds in a more intimate environment with more light”.

The new terrace for psychiatry patients has been adapted so that patients can have an attractive outdoor space.

In the emergency section, an adjoining area of ​​more than 200 sqm next to the access to the waiting room, has been adapted to an area that connects with the observation area.


As a result, a separate waiting room for respiratory diseases, a triage consultation, two cubicles and an observation area for four beds and toilets have been created.

In addition, the teaching room on the ground floor has been redesigned for the care of recovering Covid patients.

The new Hemato-Oncology Day Hospital, which willl house a total of nine beds and 12 armchairs, has allowed the segregation of the Day Hospital from the Major Ambulatory Surgery Unit (UCMA), a Unit that offers up to 28 beds for this type of surgery without admission.


Earlier this week, Valencia’s Ministry of Health announced an updated health app for appointments, prescriptions and vaccine info in the Community.

The mobile application is an updated version of one which 1.1 million people already using.

The new version of the GVA+Salut App now allows access to current and future prescriptions, doctor’s appointments, vaccine details and more.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here