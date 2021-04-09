€550,000 invested in A&E and day hospital on the Costa Blanca.

VALENCIA’S Ministry of Universal and Public Health has invested more than €550,000 in expanding the emergency room, creating a new Hemato-Oncology Day Hospital and a terrace for psychiatric patients at Sagunto Hospital.

Head of health, Ana Barceló, visited the hopsital this week.

She said she is delighted with the improvements made, from “the expansion of the emergency room, which has allowed the incorporation of new cubicles and a larger space for patients with different pneumological pathologies, to the new Oncology Day Hospital for treatments, with a greater number of armchairs and beds in a more intimate environment with more light”.

The new terrace for psychiatry patients has been adapted so that patients can have an attractive outdoor space.

In the emergency section, an adjoining area of ​​more than 200 sqm next to the access to the waiting room, has been adapted to an area that connects with the observation area.

As a result, a separate waiting room for respiratory diseases, a triage consultation, two cubicles and an observation area for four beds and toilets have been created.

In addition, the teaching room on the ground floor has been redesigned for the care of recovering Covid patients.

The new Hemato-Oncology Day Hospital, which willl house a total of nine beds and 12 armchairs, has allowed the segregation of the Day Hospital from the Major Ambulatory Surgery Unit (UCMA), a Unit that offers up to 28 beds for this type of surgery without admission.

Earlier this week, Valencia’s Ministry of Health announced an updated health app for appointments, prescriptions and vaccine info in the Community.

The mobile application is an updated version of one which 1.1 million people already using.

The new version of the GVA+Salut App now allows access to current and future prescriptions, doctor’s appointments, vaccine details and more.