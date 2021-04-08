Updated health app for appointments, prescriptions and vaccine info in Valencia.



THE mobile application is an updated version of one which 1.1 million people already using.

The new version of the GVA+Salut App now allows access to current and future prescriptions, doctor’s appointments, vaccine details and more.

Users will be able to consult pending appointments not only in primary care but also outpatient consultations in hospitals and specialty centres, as well as treatments and dispensations of medicines.

“And the updated health app is now available for both iOS and Android and Huawei, offering new functionalities and new access that guarantees completely safe use,” said the Valencian Government.

The Ministry of Universal and Public Health has been working towards digitalising the regional health system for some time, and the updated GVA+Salut mobile application is just one of the measures planned.

“Identification through the SIP card number has been replaced by two new forms of access to guarantee security in the protection of personal data and against any possible fraudulent use”, said Concha Andrés, Regional Secretary of Efficiency and Health Technology.

In this way, the services offered by the GVA+Salut App will be accessed by scanning the barcode of the SIP card or by using Cl@ve.

Another feature is that the app now allows people to follow family members’ surgeries using a QR code provided by the medical centre.

And in addition, a vaccination receipt or ‘passport’ can now be downloaded through the Covid vaccine section of the app and contact details on the SIP card can also be changed using the GVA+Salut app.