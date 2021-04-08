RESURRECTION wine unearthed in Almeria after a year underground. The innovative wine will be ready for sale in time for Christmas 2021.

As part of an innovative new idea the Resurrection wine was buried last year and has now been unearthed in Spain’s Almeria and will be ready for sale in time for people to celebrate Christmas. The crianza, from the Paco Palomillo winery has spent an entire year under the earth during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It is something that many people may wish they could have done, spend a year hiding from the world, only to pop up a year later.

The wine had been carefully prepared and laid underground at a depth of four metres and shrouded in a clay casket after being wrapped in newspaper, straw and blood meal. The wine was finally unearthed after a year and is the first batch of the Bodega Palomillo Gran Reserva. The stunning new wine has been named Resurrection, or ‘Resurrección’ in Spanish and it has finally been recovered from the Earth.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Francisco García Parra, manager of Bodegas Palomillo spoke of the great wine which will be ready for Christmas and said, “We buried it, in the hope of bringing it out a year later and finding a great wine with which to toast next Christmas 2021, to everything and everyone” as reported La Voz de Almeria.

For lucky buyers that the uniqueness of the wine does not end with its time underground as it will be specially packaged. The bottles will be specially sealed in a ceramic container and owners will have to break the container when they want to finally taste the wine. The ceramic will help preserve the wine at the correct temperature and humidity.

The Palomillo winery is located in the Los Gázquez hamlet in the stunning surrounds of Vélez-Rubio in Spain’s Almeria.