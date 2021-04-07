Queen Sent ‘Wickedly Funny’ Letters from Her Corgis

Queen Sent 'Wickedly Funny' Letters from Her Corgis
Queen Sent 'Wickedly Funny' Letters from Her Corgis

Queen sent ‘wickedly funny’ letters from her corgis.

A new documentary has revealed that not only does the Queen have a wicked sense of humour but that she also spent time writing letters in which she pretended to be her corgis.

Alexander Armstrong, comedian and presenter, is set to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday with his forthcoming series called, The Queen and her Cousins. The TV series is set to be aired on ITV from Thursday, April 15 and will be shown at 9 PM. The show is sure to delight fans of the Queen and will show her humorous side too.

Armstrong revealed in the documentary that the Queen had written a series of wickedly funny letters in which she pretended to be her corgis as she wrote to a former royal staff member’s Jack Russell according to The Metro.

The notes were all handwritten and Armstrong revealed how they were ‘hilarious’ and how the notes highlighted the Queen’s ‘wicked sense of humour’. He also explained that the former staff member had not only framed the notes but placed them in a downstairs toilet for guests to view.

Armstrong said in the documentary that the staff member would ‘write these letters from their Jack Russell to the corgis and the Queen would write these letters back,


‘And they put this series of letters up, and they are so funny. I wish I could remember them.

‘I remember holding my stomach, howling with laughter because they are wickedly funny.’

During filming for the ITV documentary series Armstrong toured the country in order to get to know some of the Queen’s cousins. The hilarious letters were spotted during a visit to the late Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson, who in the past had been Queen’s equerry.


 

 

