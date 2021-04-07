Recent and interesting news in brief from the Costa del Sol

Senda Litoral

STRONG waves caused damage to the Senda Litoral (coastal path) at Riviera forcing the Mijas Council to close the area whilst workers undertook repair work so that residents and visitors could continue to enjoy this walkway which will eventually run from Manilva to Nerja.

Check mates

FOLLOWING a visit to Marbella by the president of the Spanish Chess Federation, Javier Ochoa de Echagüen, Mayor Ángeles Muñoz confirmed that the Council will promote this popular pastime again and plans to hold competitions in 2022, hoping to host the National Championship again.

More sand

AS the Estepona Council devotes efforts to cleaning up its beaches, it has made an appeal to the General Directorate of the Coast to provide funds in order to allow it to import more sand for the areas which have suffered during the winter.

Enforcing rules

THE Local Police in Malaga City had a busy time over Easter as they had to enter no less than 160 establishments which were breaking the state of alarm rules which included staying open late, ignoring capacity and social distancing, or playing music without a licence.

Street cats

TORREMOLINOS Councillor for the Environment Antonio Ruiz has met with a group pf volunteers now that the Council has officially agreed to implement the CER method (capture, sterilise and release) on the street cat population of the municipality which needs to be undertaken with care.

Over 80s

THE Costa del Sol Sanitary District is looking to find people over the age of 80 who have not been invited to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and asks for friends and relations to encourage those people to contact the department to make an appointment.