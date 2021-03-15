Capture, sterilise and return is the way to deal humanely with feral cats

THE Benahavis Council has announced that that earlier this month it held a meeting Eugenio Blanca, President of AGYA, (Asociación Gatos y Amigos) to discuss the matter of feral cats.

Those involved also included charity volunteers, local legal advisors, Councillor Diego Guerrero, in order to evaluate the current situation of the feral colonies in the municipality and to agree the application of the CER protocol (Capture, Sterilisation and Return).

The CER Protocol aims to improve the lives of stray cats, controlling colonies and avoiding the proliferation of these and the birth of litters of kittens with no homes which will also become street cats.

The Council is very aware of the long-term problems with these animals if left untreated and plans to work closely with AGYA to ensure that they are better protected and do not become an ongoing problem in the municipality.

