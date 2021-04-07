Recent and interesting news in brief from around Mallorca

Beach rules

SUNBATHERS in Mallorca don’t have to wear masks if they are more than 1.5 metres away from the next person but they will need to bring them with them as they must wear masks whilst finding a place to lay and also in any changing rooms.

More courts

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



SHOWING his commitment to tennis and Mallorca, Rafa Nadal has been spotted at his academy near Manacor where a number of additional courts and other sports facilities are being built in order to accommodate not only expected additional members but other sports aficionados.

Love Island

THE ITV show aimed at a young adult audience, Love Island didn’t get made in 2020, but reports in The Sun newspaper suggest that the popular show which records the tangled relationships of 12 young and beautiful men and women will return to Mallorca this summer.

Deadly fall

A 56-year-old British man died on Thursday April 1, after falling 150ft from a viewpoint in Es Colomer, onto the rocks below. The local Fire Brigade and the Guardia Civil were mobilised as well as a helicopter but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Income tax

DUE to reported problems with regards to payment and overpayment of ERTE, the tax agency, AEAT, has advised the more than 150,000 tax payers in Balearics who are on ERTE to delay making any declarations until June as any errors should have been corrected by then.

No vests

SECURITY Guards at the Son Espases Hospital have involved their Union to complain about the fact that their employer will no longer allow them to wear protective vests in certain parts of the hospital due to an apparent instruction from the management of the hospital.