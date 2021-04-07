Recent and interesting news in brief from around Mallorca

By
John Smith
-
0
Keep face mask to hand at all times
Keep face mask to hand at all times Credit: Jernej Furman flickr

Beach rules

SUNBATHERS in Mallorca don’t have to wear masks if they are more than 1.5 metres away from the next person but they will need to bring them with them as they must wear masks whilst finding a place to lay and also in any changing rooms.

More courts

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

SHOWING his commitment to tennis and Mallorca, Rafa Nadal has been spotted at his academy near Manacor where a number of additional courts and other sports facilities are being built in order to accommodate not only expected additional members but other sports aficionados.

Love Island

THE ITV show aimed at a young adult audience, Love Island didn’t get made in 2020, but reports in The Sun newspaper suggest that the popular show which records the tangled relationships of 12 young and beautiful men and women will return to Mallorca this summer.


Deadly fall

A 56-year-old British man died on Thursday April 1, after falling 150ft from a viewpoint in Es Colomer, onto the rocks below. The local Fire Brigade and the Guardia Civil were mobilised as well as a helicopter but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Income tax


DUE to reported problems with regards to payment and overpayment of ERTE, the tax agency, AEAT, has advised the more than 150,000 tax payers in Balearics who are on ERTE to delay making any declarations until June as any errors should have been corrected by then.

No vests

SECURITY Guards at the Son Espases Hospital have involved their Union to complain about the fact that their employer will no longer allow them to wear protective vests in certain parts of the hospital due to an apparent instruction from the management of the hospital.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here