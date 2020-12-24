LOVE ISLAND’S Anna Vakili And Sister Mandi Catch Covid-19 and are bedbound

Anna Vakili, star of Love Island, and her sister, Mandi, have both tested positive for Covid-19, and are isolating at home with the rest of the family who also tested positive for the virus.

Posting in her Instagram Story, along with a photo of her with messed-up hair and looking pale and drawn, 30-year-old Anna wrote, “This corona s**t is no joke. Been bedbound for days and now been tested positive and so has Mandi.Before corona came to mess up our Christmas! …Wishing everyone an early Merry Christmas. Love you all”.

Mandi, an online influencer, aged 28, also posted online, “So me and Anna both got tested for Covid. I’m not that bad, to be honest, I had one bad night and I have a regular cold, but I’m dealing with it. It’s not my worse cold. Anna has been really bad, completely bed-bound. Me, Anna, my mum, and dad are all isolating right now at our place because my parents were staying at ours before Tier 4 got announced”.

She continued, “We all have symptoms. I was really worried about my mum, but mum is not so bad. She’s got symptoms but she’s actually doing better than Anna, considering she’s got diabetes, high blood pressure, and other underlying issues. We were going to have Christmas with the whole family at mine, but Dubai, the Christmas party, and NYE got cancelled”.

