Costa Del Sol Issued With Yellow Weather Warning For Thursday

COSTA DEL SOL Issued With A Yellow Weather Warning For Thursday By Aemet



If residents of Málaga province don’t really need to go outdoors over the course of the next few days then it’s probably best if you wrap up warm, sit on the sofa, and watch Netflix, or generally keep yourself indoors, because the weather forecast from Aemet for the Costa del Sol, is not so good.

They predict that from midnight on Wednesday 7, the warm weather will take a downwards turn in temperature, with a high probability of showers in parts of the province.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For Thursday, Aemet has put a yellow warning in place, which means rough seas along the Costa del Sol, between 3am and 4pm on Thursday, with waves possibly as high as three metres, so it’s probably not the best time to be taking your dog for a walk along the beach!

José Luis Escudero, a weather expert who runs his own Storms and Lightning blog, says, “As of tonight, there is a probability of weak and occasional showers on the coast of Málaga, and in the Guadalhorce valley. This is due to the humid east wind and the cold air that we have in the upper layers of the atmosphere”.

Thursday could also see the possibility of strong gusts of wind reaching up to 15 or 20km/h, while a drop in maximum temperatures is expected throughout all of Málaga province, dropping from the 24 degrees that was reached a few days ago, maybe going down as low as 17 degrees.

Aemet says that by Friday, however, temperatures should start to rise again, forecasting 18 degrees, up to 19 degrees on Saturday, and 22 on Sunday, with minimum temperatures for the rest of the week hovering between 13 and 15 degrees, as reported by surinenglish.com.