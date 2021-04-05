Malaga Province to spend big to improve facilities in towns

Discussing the work for Alhaurin el Grande
Discussing the work for Alhaurin el Grande Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

THE Malaga Provincial Council plans to spend just under €12 million in 103 municipalities thanks to its Municipal Economic Reactivation Plan.

The concept is to assist councils to find work for local residents with a minimum of 30 per cent of local workers used in every project and to renovate, upgrade or create better living environment for residents.

The programme will see, in order of value, work undertaken on public roads, sports facilities, water supply and sewage work, repair of local roads, recreational facilities and museums, tourism promotion, cemeteries, traffic and parking management and protection of historical and artistic heritage.

Each council will be expected to make a contribution of around 15 per cent of the value of the project and the latest town to benefit will be Alhaurin el Grande where the Provincial Council will invest €300,000 in remodelling two streets with improved pavements, sanitation, lighting and telephone networks.

