Boris says He Has Not Given Up On Foreign Holidays

BORIS Says He Has Not Given Up On People being able to go on Foreign Holidays this Summer

In what could be good news for the many Brits living abroad, who have not seen family members in more than 12 months, Boris Johnson, speaking during his visit on Tuesday 6 to a Macclesfield AstraZeneca laboratory, said he has not given up on allowing Brits to take foreign holidays this Summer.

His roadmap out of lockdown indicates that if all is well, then it could be possible from May 17, but with many of Europe’s top holiday destinations currently suffering from a third Covid wave, and enduring a very slow vaccine rollout, the government is in an impossible position to be able to make any positive decision about allowing foreign travel.

However, after easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren, earlier on Tuesday had called on the Prime Minister to allow people to use lateral flow tests – rather than more expensive PCR tests – as part of border requirements for holidaymakers returning from “green” countries this summer, the prime minister said, “I do think we want to make things as easy as we possibly can”.

Mr Johnson continued, “I think the boss of easyJet is right to focus on this issue. We’re going to see what we can do to make things as flexible and as affordable as possible. I do want to see international travel start up again. We have to be realistic – a lot of the destinations we want to go to at the moment are suffering a new wave of the illness, of Covid, as we know”.

Adding, “We can’t do it immediately, but that doesn’t mean we’ve given up on 17 May. We’ll be saying as much as we can, as soon as we can, about international travel. I know how impatient people are to book their holidays if they possibly can. But we just have to be prudent at this stage”, as reported by news.sky.com.


Here is a 10 Downing Street video of the Prime Minister’s visit to the AstraZeneca laboratory in Macclesfield on Tuesday 6

