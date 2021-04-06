Easyjet Boss Says Travel to Spain Should be Possible From July

EASYJET boss says travel to Mallorca and Mainland Spain should be possible from July.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of British airline Easyjet, has said travel to Mallorca, Greece and Mainland Spain will be possible from July 2021.

When asked if he believes people will be able to travel to the popular destinations without restrictions by July and August his reply was: “Yes, I definitely think so.”

Lundgren has previously criticised some of the government’s plans in restarting travel, saying people should not be required to have a Covids-19 test when travelling to low-risk destinations.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that it was too early to say when international holidays may be possible, meaning that the re-opening of flights could be further away than the current date of May 17, much to the disappointment of British airlines and the travel industry.

Lundgren said the government’s proposed traffic light system made sense but travel to low-risk countries should not require travellers to undergo two Covid tests.

In an interview with BBC Radio, the airline boss said: “That doesn’t make sense for me…because this could add to cost and complexities.”

He also said the cost of COVID-19 tests is sometimes higher than easyJet’s ticket prices: “That means that you wouldn’t open up international travel for everyone, you would open up for those who could afford to pay it,” he said.

He said Easyjet are still discussing the problems around re-opening travel with the government.

Source: Majorca Daily Bulletin