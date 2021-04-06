Inca Santa Magdalena celebrations are cancelled for the second year

AFTER the disappointment of being unable to enjoy the traditional Semana Santa processions, residents of Inca were looking forward to enjoying the Santa Magdalena celebration.

Traditionally pilgrims visit the Puig de Santa Magdalena which is a hermitage to the saint about six kilometres outside of the town centre and at an elevation of 307 metres above sea level.

For the second year in a row however, due to the current pandemic situation that is being faced, the Pancaritat de Santa Magdalena will not be able to be held in public and the Council has decided to virtually celebrate this traditional event in order to ensure compliance with all current measures associated with protection from Covid-19

They have instructed the Inca Local Police to restrict access to the Puig de Santa Magdalena and the use of the recreational area from 7am until 8pm on Sunday, April 11 and all of associated with the celebration such as the bonfire, mass paella lunch and dances have been cancelled.

To keep alive the spirit of the Pancaritat of St. Magdalene, at 12 noon a Mass and the solemn Eucharist will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Pastoral Unit of the Virgin Mary.

In addition, the Inca Council has launched a virtual paella competition and to participate, interested people must submit a photo of their dish before April 11 to have the chance to win prizes and in addition participants will be entered into a draw to win a dinner for two at the Puig de Santa Magdalena Restaurant.

“We can’t lower our guard. The virus is still among us and we are all still fighting the pandemic. Therefore, our priority is to stay firm to ensure that all restrictions are met and prevent further infections in the municipality, “said the mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno.