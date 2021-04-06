Inca Santa Magdalena celebrations are cancelled for the second year

By
John Smith
-
0
Giants also took part in previous celebrations
Giants also took part in previous celebrations Credit: Inca Council

AFTER the disappointment of being unable to enjoy the traditional Semana Santa processions, residents of Inca were looking forward to enjoying the Santa Magdalena celebration.

Traditionally pilgrims visit the Puig de Santa Magdalena which is a hermitage to the saint about six kilometres outside of the town centre and at an elevation of 307 metres above sea level.

For the second year in a row however, due to the current pandemic situation that is being faced, the Pancaritat de Santa Magdalena will not be able to be held in public and the Council has decided to virtually celebrate this traditional event in order to ensure compliance with all current measures associated with protection from Covid-19

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They have instructed the Inca Local Police to restrict access to the Puig de Santa Magdalena and the use of the recreational area from 7am until 8pm on Sunday, April 11 and all of associated with the celebration such as the bonfire, mass paella lunch and dances have been cancelled.

To keep alive the spirit of the Pancaritat of St. Magdalene, at 12 noon a Mass and the solemn Eucharist will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Pastoral Unit of the Virgin Mary.

In addition, the Inca Council has launched a virtual paella competition and to participate, interested people must submit a photo of their dish before April 11 to have the chance to win prizes and in addition participants will be entered into a draw to win a dinner for two at the Puig de Santa Magdalena Restaurant.


“We can’t lower our guard. The virus is still among us and we are all still fighting the pandemic. Therefore, our priority is to stay firm to ensure that all restrictions are met and prevent further infections in the municipality, “said the mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here