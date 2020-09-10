Inca beefs up policing in public spaces to prevent large gatherings

INCA is beefing up policing in public spaces, parks and gardens to prevent large gatherings.

This was one of the decisions to come out of the most recent meeting of the Local Security Board to discuss public safety matters in the municipality.

Inca Mayor Virgilio Moreno, Government delegate Aina Calvo, council members and Local Police and Guardia Civil representatives talked about recent incidents in the locality, notably in the Serral de les Monges area.

They identified other conflict areas as the Plaza dels Pobladors, S’Ermita, the Puig de Santa Magdalena and green areas of the industrial estate.

One of the issues which came up was a shortage of officers, particularly to control crowds in parks and squares.

“Public safety is one of our top priorities, hence we are committed to dedicating all the resources within our reach to guarantee the peace of mind of all residents”, the Mayor maintained.

“Hence, in accordance with the current situation, we will firmly increase surveillance in parks and other public areas.”

A significant increase in gender-based violence was another issue covered at the meeting. Moreno said the Gender Violence Commission will shortly be convened to “analyse the figures to see whether it is necessary to agree new actions.”

Also under discussion was the current situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the new measures which have to be enforced.

“We have to be very respectful of compliance with all the regulations. Personal and social responsibility is very important to try and halt the advance of Covid-19”, Aina Calvo stressed.