RIOTS in Northern Ireland send shockwaves through the area.

Northern Ireland has been the scene of rioting over multiple days as cars have been set on fire and masked rioters have raged throughout the area. Petrol bombs have even been thrown at police by masked rioters. Both tensions and violence have grown, causing concern to ripple throughout Northern Ireland.

Tensions have been rising over Brexit fall out, and the violence has escalated. On Saturday evening police were called to multiple incidents as cars were hijacked and then burnt. What could be considered even more shocking than the level of violence is the age of those who have been involved in committing it.

According to police children as young as 13 years old have joined in the chaos and have been arrested. Numerous officers have been injured too, after being targeted during the riots.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland took to Twitter to post footage which shockingly showed masked individuals near an armoured police van throwing petrol bombs. The masked individuals then went on to punch and kick at the armoured van too.

Numerous police officers have been injured and have even been attacked with metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers. Unlucky officers have suffered from injuries which include head wounds and burns.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones spoke of large groups attacking officers and the resulting injuries. He explained that, ‘On their arrival, they came under sustained attack from a large group of youths and young adults throwing masonry, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks.

‘As a result 12 officers sustained injuries including head, leg and foot wounds.’

Political leaders have called for calm in the region where pro-British unionists have opposed trade barriers newly implemented between the rest of the UK and Northern Ireland.