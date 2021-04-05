New Breast Cancer Jab Cuts Treatment Time from Hours to Minutes

NEW breast cancer jab cuts treatment time down from hours to just minutes.

In what has been described as a “life changer” a new cancer treatment that will take just minutes to administer rather than hours will now be available to patients that are fighting breast cancer. The new treatment will give patients a better quality of life as it means that they will spend less time in hospital accessing treatment, and it will also free up more time for medical staff.

It is hoped that not only will the new injection give patients a better quality of life, but also reduce the chances of being infected by the potentially deadly coronavirus as patients will be in and out of hospital in record time.

The new treatment is set to be rolled out across England by the NHS and is named Phesgo and the treatment will be on offer to many patients who are currently undergoing chemotherapy during their fight against breast cancer. It is expected that the treatment will be available to around 15 percent of breast-cancer patients, as those with HER2-positive breast cancer will be able to access the treatment.

The news comes at a great time as recently Breast Cancer Now have said that thousands of people across the UK could have breast cancer which so far has not been diagnosed, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Paula Lamb, from Newton-le-Willows in St Helens has spent years fighting breast cancer and has been able to receive the new jab. Speaking of the treatment she explained how, “It feels absolutely amazing… and it really could not have come at a better time as lockdown lifts and I can stop shielding.

“I’m currently on a combination of medications which take about an hour-and-a-half to two hours to administer all together, and I have to go into hospital to have them every three weeks.

“Having a five-minute treatment means I’ll have more time to get out on walks, for my gardening, knitting and to help my daughter practise her cricket skills.

“It’s a real life-changer.”