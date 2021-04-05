Professional Flamenco artists in Andalucia will receive subsidies

THE Junta de Andalucía has announced that it plans to make up to €250,000 available to support professional artists who operate in the field of Flamenco.

Subsidies will be available to ensure that this historic Andalucian classic art form is kept alive despite the ravages of the pandemic and funds will be used to support attendance at festivals and events as well as helping the production of new shows.

This is part of an overall aid package totalling €2.8 million that the Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage will allocate to the Andalucian cultural sector in general in order to support artists who have been out of work for so long.

A total of €210,000 will be allocated for flamenco show production projects that, in addition to a premiere public performance will also include the broadcast of such performances through the internet or video.

The balance of €40,000 will be made available for those attending festivals and events of special cultural interest but only professional performers will be eligible so that Flamenco Associations and other non-profit entities may not be beneficiaries of this aid.

Applications for financial support will be evaluated by a commission that will take into consideration, among other criteria: the cultural and artistic interest of the project or show for which the grant is requested, the background of the artistic and creative team, the adequacy of the budget for the activity as well as consideration of the projects gender equality aims.