A year lost for flamenco fashion

If the Malaga feria had not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this August, the flamenco fashion business would be at its peak. One of the owners Miguel Ángel de Luna, from Dos Lunas family business said “We would be overwhelmed at this time of year. However, we have been left with stagnant stock”.

Launching offers and diversifying as much as possible to limit their use of savings, Miguel Ángel looks forward to welcoming 2021. “The hope is to return to an absolute normality, because this does not serve us for our business, without mass events, without ferias, we would become extinct. Our plan now is to endure the remainder of the year and start next January with as much force as possible”.

At the end of February, the flamenco fashion campaign begins, generating its main business volume from the April feria until the last ones held in October. This year weddings and communions have been the main source of income for these stores, helping them survive with help from promotional offers and use of savings.