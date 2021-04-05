Charity shop back to full strength.

THE Charity Shop Calpe is now fully operational again and from April 12 will be open every morning except Sundays from 10am until 1.30pm.

“We are fully stocked for Spring and Summer, but always welcome donations of good quality clothes, shoes, accessories and household goods,” said Karen Pearce.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“All donations go to help local charities and aid organisations supporting those in need in the town.”

Founded in 2002, the Charity Shop Calpe supports local organisations in Calpe and have donated more than €316,000 to local schools, Food Bank, Red Cross, Caritas, Children’s Home, Proteccion Civil and the Local Police.

Back in June, 2020, despite being closed for 12 weeks, the charity shop still supported the local community when it was needed the most, donating €4,000 in vouchers for fresh food that were split evenly between Caritas and Calpe’s Red Cross.

The news that the shop is back in full swing will be welcomed by scores of happy customers, many of whom have previously shared their views online.

One wrote: “I love this shop! Always some real gems and you never know what little beauties you will find. The quality and cleanliness of the clothes and items are always fabulous.

“The staff are always so friendly and helpful and the icing on the cake it that all proceeds go to such worthy causes and it’s shared amongst all the charities not just one.”

“Great shop and staff good quality clothes and well presented,” wrote another.

Why not pay The Charity Shop Calpe a visit in Galerías Mar Azul – halfway up Avenida Gabriel Miró on the right-hand side.