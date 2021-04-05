Atletico Lose In Sevilla To Blow La Liga Title Race Wide Open

ATLETICO MADRID Lose In Sevilla To Blow The La Liga Title Race Wide Open as Real Madrid win

The battle for the title of La Liga champions 2021 really heated up today, Sunday 4, as Atletico Madrid travelled to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Sevilla – precariously perched at the top of the table, but with Real Madrid and Barcelona breathing down their necks – and lost 1-0.

Real Madrid were 2-0 victors yesterday over Eibar, climbing to within three points of Atletico, with Barcelona a point behind Madrid, a week ahead of El Clasico, which now has a huge relevance in this title race.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Just seven minutes into the game Sevilla won a penalty as Saul fouled Ivan Rakitic, but Jan Oblak denied Lucas Ocampos from the penalty spot to keep the scores level, with Sevilla having all the play but unable to benefit from it.

The second half saw Atletico move up a gear as both Marcos Llorente and Koke had long-distance efforts stopped, before Rakitic lashed a volley the bar for Sevilla.

The Andalucían’s were the better of the two teams, with Deigo Simeone’s men seemingly hung-over from their World Cup international travels, and in the 70th minute it was Marcos Acuña who struck, even though the initial move looked like it had started with a blatant handball by Ocampos to block a Kieran Trippier clearance, but ended with a Jesus Navas cutback from the byline that Acuna headed past Oblak for what was the winning goal.

The end of the season really does look like being exciting, as Barcelona play Real Valladolid in the Camp Nou tonight, Monday 5, where a victory will put them one point behind Atletico, who, just two months ago, sat 10 points clear of both Barca and Madrid, with a game in hand.