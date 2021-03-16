UBER Returns To Barcelona After Two Years of inactivity in the city



Uber, after a break of two years, has returned again to Barcelona as of 8am this morning (Tuesday 16), operating their taxi services and ‘car sharing’ or temporary use of vehicles, in a move which has put local taxi drivers in the city on the warpath, reportedly considering taking protest actions.

The American multinational company last operated in Barcelona on February 1, 2019, the same day that the Generalitat decree that requires pre-contracting rental vehicles with driver (VTC) with a minimum notice of 15 minutes came into force, but this time around, according to a company source, Uber has decided to provide a new service in the city, using more than 350 taxi drivers who have been willing to work with the application.

The company source revealed that for the time being, Uber will offer a metered transport service, while it is waiting for the Taxi Institute (IMET) to authorize it to be able to the T3 rate, that is, a closed price per journey.

In a statement, the company says that in addition to the taxi service, Uber is offering Social Car services and all the information on its public transport in the Barcelona metropolitan area from today on its application.

The Uber service can be requested from anywhere in the city with the push of a button in the Uber app and the price of the trip will be controlled by the meter in the vehicle, then, at the end of the journey, the taxi driver enters the final price into the application, and the user will be able to pay through the app, as reported by okdiario.es.

