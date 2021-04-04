Deliveroo April Fools joke backfires completely

Customers were not amused
Customers were not amused Credit: Akuppa John Wigham flickr

SINCE the beginning of the 16th Century, the French have played jokes on friends every Poisson d’Avril, (Aprils Fools Day) but a joke by Deliveroo backfired dramatically.

Having seen shareholders lose huge amounts of money on their UK share flotation, the French team though that it would be amusing to send bills for non-existent pizza orders costing up to €450 together with a promise of 50 free sachets of sauce.

They were apparently surprised when customers were not amused and started phoning banks to stop payment and to social media to complain about what had happened.

Later, on the afternoon of April 1, Deliveroo made a statement via twitter simply saying “We confirm that it was an April Fool’s joke. “You can enjoy the evening by ordering the pizza of your choice.”

