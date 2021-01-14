Deliveroo Driver Appears in French Court for Refusing Jewish Orders

A DELIVEROO driver appears in a French Court today (January 14) for refusing to take orders from establishments run by Jewish restaurateurs in Strasbourg.

The man, who is said to be of Algerian descent, is suspected of having refused to take charge of orders in establishments run by Jewish restaurateurs in Strasbourg, which sits near the German border, and will be tried in court this afternoon, reports France Bleu Alsace.

Another man, who lent the Algerian man his account for deliveries, is also set to appear alongside him at the 2 pm – which will take place before the Strasbourg Criminal Court. The loaning of accounts for deliveries is said to be common practice among delivery drivers, which explains why the suspect was difficult to identify, specifies France Bleu.

Two Jewish restaurateurs filed a complaint on January 7 because a Deliveroo delivery man refused to take their orders. The Israelite Consistory of Bas-Rhin also lodged a complaint. The case sparked outrage. The Israeli ambassador came to Strasbourg on Wednesday (January 13) to meet with one of the two restaurateurs concerned.

