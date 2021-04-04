CÓRDOBA’S Los Patios De Azahara Commercial Park Will Open This Summer As Works Are Almost Completed



The Municipal Management of Urbanism (GMU) of Córdoba reported in a statement today, Sunday, April 4, that the construction works of the Los Patios de Azahara Commercial Park are practically completed, as verified by Salvador Fuentes, the mayor of Córdoba, who paid a visit to the site, where he was shown around by GMU technicians.

According to the Urban Planning press release, the Park, located on the Palma del Río road in the Polígono de Santa Marta, Córdoba, and which has cost between €25m and €30m, is scheduled to open this Summer, owned and promoted by Mitiska REIM, with a project that will bring much-needed employment to the residents of the city.

On completion, the park will offer 10,000m2 of space, consisting of eleven small and medium-sized commercial premises for rent, and already, 70 per cent of that space has been taken by brands including Leroy Merlin, McDonald’s, Media Markt, Jysk, MaxColchón, Oteros, and Kiwoko, with more expected to confirm in the next few weeks.

Alfonso Cuesta, the general director of Mitiska REIM in Spain and Portugal, said of the project, “This is the culmination of a long-awaited project that will provide Córdoba with a modern and complete commercial infrastructure, from an urban point of view, of the area where it is located”.

The entire Los Patios de Azahara will consist of two buildings with unique architecture, paying special attention to sustainability and garden areas, with 950 parking spaces on the surface and access to public transport, with a bus stop nearby.

Mr Cuesta added, “We are very satisfied with the development of this project, and we appreciate the collaboration and welcome that our proposal is receiving, both from the operators, the market, and the Córdoba society, as well as by the Córdoba City Council and the Córdoba Urban Planning Department. We hope to complete with Los Patios de Azahara the current commercial offer in the area, with a differentiated and innovative proposition”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.