Adil Ray Confirmed As Piers Morgan’s Replacement For Whole Of April

ADIL RAY Has Been Confirmed As Piers Morgan’s Replacement For Whole Of April on GMB

Adil Ray has confirmed via Twitter that he will be co-hosting Good Morning Britain, alongside Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway, for the whole month of April, from Monday to Wednesday, filling the void left vacant by the departure of Piers Morgan.

The 46-year-old star of Citizen Khan told his 77.5k followers on Twitter, “Some news for you….I will be co-hosting @gmb throughout the whole of April Mon to Weds, starting this Monday with @kategarraway and with @susannareid100 after the hols. I would love for you to make it your daily wake-up if you fancy it! #goodmorningbritain”.

Ray has become very popular with the breakfast show’s fans during his stints as a guest presenter when Piers had been off, or during the school holidays, and proved himself as being very capable of debating, and not shying away from voicing his own opinions on topics.

He was inundated with posts from happy fans, with one telling him, “Congratulations Adil. Looking forward to it as you always do a super job!”, and another wrote, “Wow!!! This is great news, Adil! So excited and defo will be there. Congrats!!!”, or, “Congratulations! At last, I always thought you were the man for the job you’re very funny can’t wait”.

Although only sitting in for the month of May, Adil will certainly be hoping that it can lead to a more permanent position, on what is one of television’s most popular breakfast shows, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.


 

