Piers Morgan QUITS Good Morning Britain after Meghan Markle backlash and Ofcom complaints.

ITV have announced Piers Morgan has quit his role as presenter of Good Morning Britain. A statement read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” The journalist hasn’t made an official comment, but posted to his Twitter account a GIF of a clock, with the caption ‘Tick Tock’.

Just hours earlier, it was revealed Ofcom would be investigating complaints made against GMB and the host following Monday’s tense episode. ITV were also said to be having talks with the star, who would mark six years on the show this year. After the couple’s tell-all chat with Winfrey aired in the US on Sunday night, Piers spent much of Monday’s GMB ranting about the bombshell allegations.

The host told viewers he was ‘sickened’ by the ‘two hour trashathon’ as he accused Harry and Meghan of likening the Royal Family to white supremacists. He had also dismissed Meghan’s account of her mental health battle, which has led to him coming under fire from mental health charity Mind.

The remarks sparked 41,000 complaints – leading to an Ofcom investigation.

Mental health charity Mind said it was “disappointed” by his comments and thousands of viewers followed suit – making official complaints. The 41,000 so far is already higher than the number that built up after the Britain’s Got Talent Black Lives Matter row last year (24,500).

