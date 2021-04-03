€2 million grant will see all public and street lights replaced in Motril

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
€2 million grant will see all public and street lights replaced in Motril
CREDIT: Ayto de Motril

€2 million grant will see all public and street lights replaced in Motril.

MORE than 8,000 urban lights will be replaced or renewed after the local authority secured a €2 million European grant.

Work is expected to start in six months time and will be the biggest lighting and energy project carried out in the municipality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A total of 145 lights will also be replaced at the Municipal Athletics Stadium, the pitches at Pantalón, Cerrillo and Varadero, along with Santa Adela Sports Track and Municipal Tennis and Petanque Complex.

And the exterior lighting of the Town Hall building in Plaza de España will also be included in the scheme.

“This is the largest municipal action in public lighting, in the entire history of Motril, and will be made possible thanks to the subsidy granted within the ERDF operational framework of sustainable growth 2014-2020,” said Motril Council.


Mayor of Motril, Luisa María García Chamorro, highlighted the importance of the grant: “it will allow us to carry out a progressive and large-scale action on the entire public lighting system of the municipality.”

Chamorro said lighting across hte municipality “will significantly improve and, at the same time, will dramatically reduce the energy consumption”.

Deputy mayor, Débora Juárez Castillo, added that the grant will make it possible to “act and make very important changes in relation to the current deficiencies of public lighting, giving Motril a totally different image”.


The Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Land Management announced this week plans to “improve the accessibility of public housing for rent in Motril”.

Almeria firm Lirola Ingeneria has been given a budget of €52,350 to complete the project in a month, with work expected to start in the next few days.

The project will see improvements made at four blocks – 106 homes – in Calle Cuartel de Simancas, properties which are owned by the Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency (AVRA).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here