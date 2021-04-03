€2 million grant will see all public and street lights replaced in Motril.

MORE than 8,000 urban lights will be replaced or renewed after the local authority secured a €2 million European grant.

Work is expected to start in six months time and will be the biggest lighting and energy project carried out in the municipality.

A total of 145 lights will also be replaced at the Municipal Athletics Stadium, the pitches at Pantalón, Cerrillo and Varadero, along with Santa Adela Sports Track and Municipal Tennis and Petanque Complex.

And the exterior lighting of the Town Hall building in Plaza de España will also be included in the scheme.

“This is the largest municipal action in public lighting, in the entire history of Motril, and will be made possible thanks to the subsidy granted within the ERDF operational framework of sustainable growth 2014-2020,” said Motril Council.

Mayor of Motril, Luisa María García Chamorro, highlighted the importance of the grant: “it will allow us to carry out a progressive and large-scale action on the entire public lighting system of the municipality.”

Chamorro said lighting across hte municipality “will significantly improve and, at the same time, will dramatically reduce the energy consumption”.

Deputy mayor, Débora Juárez Castillo, added that the grant will make it possible to “act and make very important changes in relation to the current deficiencies of public lighting, giving Motril a totally different image”.

The Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Land Management announced this week plans to “improve the accessibility of public housing for rent in Motril”.

Almeria firm Lirola Ingeneria has been given a budget of €52,350 to complete the project in a month, with work expected to start in the next few days.

The project will see improvements made at four blocks – 106 homes – in Calle Cuartel de Simancas, properties which are owned by the Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency (AVRA).