‘Poor’ public housing in Motril to be tackled and access improved.

By
Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Junta de Andalucia

The Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Land Management plans to “improve the accessibility of public housing for rent in Motril”.

Almeria firm Lirola Ingeneria has been given a budget of €52,350 to complete the project in a month, with work expected to start in the next few days.

The first phase will see improvements made at four blocks – 106 homes – in Calle Cuartel de Simancas, properties which are owned by the Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency (AVRA).

The project has been deemed necessary due to the “poor condition of the access ramps” to the buildings, which also fail to comply with current regulations and are therefore in disuse.

Likewise, the steps of the stairs are broken and the arcades of the buildings are reportedly in “very poor condition”, with part of the cladding falling down and leaks in the drainage network.


The improvement will include the installation of a left, the repair or replacement of damaged steps, the renovation of the pavement at the entrances to the buildings, and the demolition and construction of new access ramps to the blocks.

It will also see the replacement of doors, repairs to plaster on the ceilings of the arcades, and drainage works.

The ministry said the scheme will represent an “important benefit and an improvement in the quality of life for all resident families, but especially for people who have limited mobility as a result of a physical disability or due to having an advanced age”.


Tara Rippin
