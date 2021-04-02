Costa Tropical 5km Tailbacks As People Head For The Coast

By
Chris King
-
0
Costa Tropical 5km Tailbacks As People Head For The Coast
Costa Tropical 5km Tailbacks As People Head For The Coast. image: wikipedia

COSTA TROPICAL A-44 Suffers 5km Tailbacks As People Head For The Coast At Easter

Traffic authorities in the Costa Tropical region of the province of Granada have reported heavy traffic and significant tailbacks of up to 5km on the A-44 motorway for most of Thursday 1, on the first day of Easter week in Spain, with everybody seemingly undeterred by the inclement weather that is forecast for the weekend, and are heading for the coast for their Easter break.

The A-44 is the main connecting road from the capital of Granada down to the coast, with the areas of Motril and Salobreña reporting the worst of the traffic delays, and yet, towards Calahonda and La Herradura, there have been no reports of any problems.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Sources close to the Spanish news portal, granadadigital.es, reported the worst bottlenecks to be at Km 153, at the exit to Cónchar, and also at Km 157, near the Nigüelas-Dúrcal exit, where traffic has been especially heavy throughout the afternoon, although there have been no bad delays and traffic was flowing, albeit slowly.

AEMET, which is the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, responsible for providing weather forecast for the whole of Spain, has a yellow alert in place for the weekend along the Costal Tropical, which means a strong possibility of high waves, high winds, and also rain, which is hardly the best weather for going to the beach in Spain, even on Easter weekend, as reported by granadadigital.es.

The police have issued a warning that there will be a strong presence over Easter Week, to avoid street parties and a surge of visitors from other provinces.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here