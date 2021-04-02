Costa Tropical 5km Tailbacks As People Head For The Coast

COSTA TROPICAL A-44 Suffers 5km Tailbacks As People Head For The Coast At Easter

Traffic authorities in the Costa Tropical region of the province of Granada have reported heavy traffic and significant tailbacks of up to 5km on the A-44 motorway for most of Thursday 1, on the first day of Easter week in Spain, with everybody seemingly undeterred by the inclement weather that is forecast for the weekend, and are heading for the coast for their Easter break.

The A-44 is the main connecting road from the capital of Granada down to the coast, with the areas of Motril and Salobreña reporting the worst of the traffic delays, and yet, towards Calahonda and La Herradura, there have been no reports of any problems.

Sources close to the Spanish news portal, granadadigital.es, reported the worst bottlenecks to be at Km 153, at the exit to Cónchar, and also at Km 157, near the Nigüelas-Dúrcal exit, where traffic has been especially heavy throughout the afternoon, although there have been no bad delays and traffic was flowing, albeit slowly.

AEMET, which is the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, responsible for providing weather forecast for the whole of Spain, has a yellow alert in place for the weekend along the Costal Tropical, which means a strong possibility of high waves, high winds, and also rain, which is hardly the best weather for going to the beach in Spain, even on Easter weekend, as reported by granadadigital.es.

The police have issued a warning that there will be a strong presence over Easter Week, to avoid street parties and a surge of visitors from other provinces.