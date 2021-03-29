Drone will monitor Motril beaches and parks over Easter week.

POLICE presence is being ramped up to avoid street parties and a surge of visitors from other provinces over Easter Week.

And to step up surveillance of beaches and parks, the Guardia Civil in Motril are using a drone so that the Local Police officers “can control from a bird’s eye view the leisure area of Las Explanadas and beaches to avoid crowds, street parties and the use of masks”, said Public Safety Councillor, Mara Escámez.

-- Advertisement --



“The Local Police will patrol the streets to make sure that capacity is respected and the safety distance is kept in the downtown establishments, especially in Las Explanadas, where on previous occasions there have been incidents with the bars.

Officers will do the same in Playa Granada. The bars “will be on the radar of the Local Police”, who will make additional rounds to check that they comply with the schedules and measures.

“Until the end of the festivities, the controls will be much more exhaustive. From 4pm to 10pm there will be extra endowments of officers.

“And between 6pm and 8pm, there will be additional patrols to keep parties and gatherings at bay. We have to do everything in our power to be a safe destination and avoid at all costs a fourth wave,” said Escámez.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drone will monitor Motril beaches and parks over Easter week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.