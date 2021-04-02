THE BENINAR and Cuevas del Almanzora Reservoirs in Spain’s Almeria are only at 11 percent capacity, and we are now halfway through the hydrological year.

In October last year the reservoirs when combined contained a total of 28.34 cubic hectometres of water. This figure has now fallen by several cubic hectometres, which means the reservoirs are only 11 percent full, and it is not long before the Spanish summer begins and temperatures will begin to soar.

Sadly, we have started this hydrological year with even less water available in the reservoirs than the previous year. The previous year the reservoirs had a combined total of five cubic five cubic hectometres more than at the start of this water year.

The Automatic Hydrological Information System (SAIH) of the Regional Ministry of the Environment and Territorial Planning collect data concerning amount of water held by reservoirs in the region including the Beninar and Cuevas del Almanzora Reservoirs.

To give scale to these figures, last week alone the amount of water in the Cuevas del Almanzora reservoir fell by 0.51 cubic hectometres of water.

Source: Diario de Almeria