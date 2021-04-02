As UK pubs and restaurants get ready to re-open, problems arise

Paying by card
AS Britain gets closer to easing more lockdown measures, those in the hospitality industry are angry about new rules concerning registration of customers from April 12.

Previously, if a group went out together, one person could register on the NHS track and trace site and then if there were any problems of contagion, they would be able to give details of all of those who accompanied them.

The new rules require that every person who wants to have a drink or meal has to either register online or give their details to a member of staff and there are fines for establishments that don’t enforce this.

As, initially guests can only be served in the open air on terraces or gardens there is also a potential problem regarding payment by debit or credit card as if guests are not allowed inside the establishment to pay, WiFi may not be strong enough to reach the exterior and this is yet to be decided.

In a joint statement, UK Hospitality, the British Beer & Pub Association and the British Institute of Innkeeping said the rules would add “more confusion and inconvenience for customers and staff”.


