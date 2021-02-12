Pubs And Restaurants In The Uk Could Serve Outdoors From APRIL If Covid Cases Continue To Fall At The Current Rate.

PUBS and restaurants in the UK will be able to serve outdoors in April if Covid cases continue to fall, according to reports. The reopening of hospitality is being fast-tracked in a major boost to the blighted sector — and thousands of thirsty Brits.

A government source said today, Friday: “We will hopefully be sipping pints in the spring sunshine sooner rather than later.” The good news came as the UK’s Covid R rate fell below one nationwide for the first time since last July. And there was more good news, with the UK expecting to smash its ­target of offering a jab to all 15 million of the most vulnerable Brits before Monday.

Avid sports fans could also be sent Covid tests along with their tickets so they can watch major events including the Euros and Wimbledon again this summer. Boris Johnson and nearly 30 of his ministers will today visit vaccination centres across the country in a final push for the over-70s.

Scientists said yesterday the official R rate is between 0.7 and 0.9 — the first time since last July that it has been below 1 nationwide. Separate data found London’s could be as low as 0.44. Around 35 per cent of people living there have already had Covid, according to University of Cambridge research.

British Pub Industry Beer Sales At Lowest Level Since the 1920s says the British Beer and Pub Association. The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has called on Boris Johnson’s government to provide the pub and hospitality industry with a firm reopening date as many pubs across the country face going out of business and thousands of staff being unemployed as a result.

