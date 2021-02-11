British Pub Industry Beer Sales At Lowest Level Since 1920s

BRITISH Pub Industry Beer Sales At Lowest Level Since the 1920s says the British Beer and Pub Association



The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has called on Boris Johnson’s government to provide the pub and hospitality industry with a firm reopening date as many pubs across the country face going out of business and thousands of staff being unemployed as a result.

The hospitality sector has been suffered immensely during the pandemic, and the BBPA reveals that beer sales are at their lowest level since the 1920s, with pubs, bars, nightclubs, and restaurants all being forced to shut, in the process losing an estimated £8billion in sales.

The BBPA also claims that having studied the restrictions placed on the industry they can not see the justification as to how experts believe the coronavirus spreads more when pubs are open, and now, the industry waits to hear what will be announced on February 22, the date that the Government has said it will broadcast its roadmap plans for getting Britain’s businesses open again.

Chairman of the BBPA, Philip Whitehead, said, “After nearly a whole year under forced closure, or open but under severe restrictions, pub trade has been decimated and sales of beer in pubs have plummeted. Furthermore, due to their revenue falling off a cliff in 2020, pubs are holding debt and have little to no cash left”.

He continued, “While grateful for previous support, due to the levels of debt built up in the last 11 months the sector will not be able to bear additional business rates, VAT, beer duty, and employment costs, even if all ongoing trading restrictions end in the Spring. Even during the current lockdown, the sector is facing ongoing costs of upwards of £100m every month”.

