FIRST baby in Spain born immunised against Covid after his mum received the vaccination while pregnant

Baby Bruno was born in the Can Misses hospital in Ibiza last week and has earned the accolade of being the first baby born in Spain already immunised against Covid-19, thanks to the fact that his mum was vaccinated when she was pregnant. According to sources from the Pitiusas Health Area, his little body had more than 5,000 antibodies when he was born, which is “a significant amount” according to obstetric coordinator at Can Misses, Raquel Gascon.

Ms Gascon told Spanish daily La Sexta that Bruno’s mother received her coronavirus vaccine during the third trimester of her pregnancy, making him the first baby in the Balearic Islands to be born with protective antibodies. She added that up until this point, the medical community only had “scientific literature” suggesting that inoculation late in a pregnant might generate “an immune response in the foetus” but little Bruno has provided the proof that the vaccination of an expectant mother can indeed deliver “an adequate amount of antibodies against the coronavirus.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The hospital explained that shortly after his birth, samples were taken from Bruno and his mum’s umbilical cord and sent to the Son Espases hospital for analysis. Here they found that the baby had 5,000 antibodies while his mother had close to 8,000. Medical experts are now anxiously awaiting the births of two further babies who mothers, both health care workers, were vaccinated against Covid in their third trimester to see if these infants will also be born with coronavirus antibodies.

Last month, a woman in Florida is thought to have been the first person in the world to give birth to a baby with Covid antibodies after being vaccinated three weeks before her due date.

“It was the first case to our knowledge that was reported in the literature around the world, of a baby born to a mother who had not had Covid previously, and then was vaccinated and then see that they had antibodies,” according to Dr Chad Rudnick, a paediatrician from Boca Raton in Florida.